After investigating whether former U.S. Congressman Raúl Labrador’s appointment to the Central District Health board violated open meeting law, special prosecutor Bryan Taylor “found no evidence” of a legal breach, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. The investigation stemmed from concerns that new Republican Ada County commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson illegally and privately discussed Labrador’s appointment outside of an open meeting in the weeks before they took office.
Kendra Kenyon — the commission’s lone incumbent and Democrat — expressed concerns the two had “teed up” the appointment outside of a quorum when Beck and Davidson introduced their pick for the health board last month, a day after they were sworn in. In response, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts asked Taylor, the Canyon County prosecutor, to act as a special prosecutor in reviewing the matter.
