Large commercial fields and small farms fill the Sunnyslope area along the Snake River near Caldwell on Wednesday. The county held a public hearing to discuss the latest draft of its 2030 comprehensive plan.
Canyon County is on the cusp of having a new land use guide, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Community members and leaders gathered to speak in support of or against the latest draft of the county’s 2030 comprehensive plan at a public hearing on Wednesday. After meeting for over seven hours, the commissioners moved to have staff incorporate suggested changes to the plan and reconvene on Monday at 9 a.m. to review the changes and possibly take a vote.
The county has been in the process of updating the plan since 2020, but experienced some delays due to the pandemic. One priority identified early in the process from community surveys was the importance of preserving the county’s agricultural land and economy. Though the plan is not considered a legally binding document, it will act as a guide for those who develop and adopt ordinances that would be legally binding.
Many people, primarily farmers, spoke in favor of adopting the plan, while a mix of people from different backgrounds, including farming, spoke against it. The plan guides development in areas outside of city “areas of impact,” or the areas in which a city anticipates developing in the foreseeable future.
