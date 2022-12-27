Homes in an area south of Lake Lowell use varying amounts of limited irrigation water for their lawns and fields. Canyon County Commissioners are considering a development in this area where multiple homeowners’ wells have experienced dry spells.
When Canyon County Commissioners heard testimony from homeowners south of Lake Lowell whose wells went dry on three separate occasions, they felt they needed more information before approving a new subdivision in the area, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. But last week, the commissioners present — Keri Smith and Pam White — felt the applicant and staff had gathered enough information.
They voted to approve the conditional rezone and development agreement of the 122-acre parcel off of Sky Ranch Road from “agricultural” to “conditional-rezone-rural-residential.” Commissioner Leslie Van Beek was not present at the hearing.
The move represents a major step in a nearly two-year effort by developer Taylor Jene Homes to secure permission to proceed with the 33-lot subdivision.
As part of the approval, the commissioners put a number of conditions on the project that the developer must adhere to, including asking the developer to install a community well, or public water system, instead of individual wells for each home, and nixing one community lot and shrinking another.
“If this is approved, it’s making a difference because personally, I see the benefits of giving them these standards that need to be met” due to citizen concerns about the health of the aquifer in the area, White said.