South Nampa water issues

Homes in an area south of Lake Lowell use varying amounts of limited irrigation water for their lawns and fields. Canyon County Commissioners are considering a development in this area where multiple homeowners’ wells have experienced dry spells.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

When Canyon County Commissioners heard testimony from homeowners south of Lake Lowell whose wells went dry on three separate occasions, they felt they needed more information before approving a new subdivision in the area, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. But last week, the commissioners present — Keri Smith and Pam White — felt the applicant and staff had gathered enough information.

They voted to approve the conditional rezone and development agreement of the 122-acre parcel off of Sky Ranch Road from “agricultural” to “conditional-rezone-rural-residential.” Commissioner Leslie Van Beek was not present at the hearing.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments