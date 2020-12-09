Proposed trail construction on the east side of Lucky Peak Reservoir was denied by the Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday, leaving one of the largest mule deer wintering habitats in Idaho alone, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The Corps decided to take no action on the Lucky Peak Lake View Trail, a 15-mile long trail proposed to run alongside Lucky Peak Reservoir and goes from Lucky Peak Dam to the Chimney Rock park area. The Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association, or SWIMBA, would have provided the labor to build the trail.
The trail was intended to be multiuse: open to mountain biking, hiking, hunters and other activities, with some comments proposing the trail be open for equestrian use as well. The Corps had proposed closing the trail for the winter to leave up to 8,000 migrating mule deer and 1,400 elk undisturbed, but with this decision those closures will not come to pass.
