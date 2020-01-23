Legislative budget writers this morning reviewed proposed legislation from their co-chair, Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, to carry out the governor’s recommendation to increase the cap on the state’s main rainy-day savings account, the Budget Stabilization Fund, from 10% of general fund revenues to 15%. Bair said it was just a review; the bill will be back on JFAC’s agenda tomorrow for possible action.
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, noted that the state’s chief economist, Derek Santos, isn’t projecting a recession in the next few years, and instead is forecasting continued growth, but at a slower pace. “He’s not projecting a big drop off the curve at this point,” Nye said. “Just so people don’t think there’s going to be rain right away.”
Bair responded. “Nobody has ever said that a recession is imminent. What we’ve said is we have good, sufficient funds now to begin building those rainy-day funds.”
Gov. Brad Little is proposing a big deposit into rainy-day funds in the next year: $20 million to the stabilization fund this year, and $50 million in the next fiscal year that starts July 1; plus $32 million to fully refill the Public Education Stabilization Fund after transfers had to be made from it this year due to growth in Idaho’s public school student population. That adds up to a total recommendation of $102 million to be transferred to the state’s main savings funds.
Under current law, the state makes automatic deposits to the Budget Stabilization Fund whenever state revenues grow by more than 4% from one year to the next. That fifth percentage point of growth and up gets automatically transferred into the stabilization fund, until it reaches its cap.
In recent years, the Legislature had temporarily enacted “surplus-eliminator” legislation that allowed additional budget surpluses at the end of each fiscal year to be split between transportation projects and the stabilization fund. That legislation expired last year and wasn’t extended, so at the end of the year, when the Budget Stabilization Fund had exceeded its 10% cap, the state controller automatically transferred $40 million out of it and back into the state general fund.
Today, the balance in the stabilization fund is about $373 million, said legislative budget analyst Keith Bybee. Prior to the transfer, the fund grew last year to $413 million, exceeding the cap.
If the bill is enacted as proposed and the governor’s proposed transfers to savings are approved, Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, said the state would have about 14.9% of general fund revenues in reserves. He said based on a report from Moody’s Analytics on “stress testing in the states,” projections for what the next recession might look like as far as drops in state revenues, plus increased demands for services that occur during recessions, from Department of Labor programs to Medicaid, Idaho was recommended to have between 17 and 23 percent of its general fund in reserves. While these changes wouldn’t move Idaho up that higher level of savings, Adams said, “It certainly gets us closer.”
Bybee noted that during the great recession of 2009-2011, the Legislature parceled out its savings over three years, while also significantly cutting budgets.