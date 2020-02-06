House Speaker Scott Bedke this morning asked the House State Affairs Committee to introduce a constitutional amendment regarding redistricting, to fix the number of legislative districts at its current level, 35. The committee agreed unanimously; the measure would need two-thirds support from each house plus majority support from voters in November to change the Constitution.
Though there had been discussion among Republicans earlier about making changes to the redistricting process – including adding a tie-breaking seventh member to the current constitutionally required, bipartisan six-member commission that draws new districts after the census every 10 years – Bedke said he’s not proposing anything along those lines. “This is an idea that nearly everyone agrees with,” he said after the committee’s unanimous vote. “The other ideas don’t enjoy the same support.”
“Right now when it comes to the number of legislative districts, our Constitution says that there can be no fewer than 30 and no more than 35, and we’ve gone 30-plus years with the 35,” Bedke told the committee.
Both of the last two redistricting cycles have gone to court, Bedke said, and “the direction from the court in each of those two cycles ... has limited the flexibility of the redistricting commission when it comes to splitting counties and communities of interest.” He said there’s been “concern by many of us, including the parties,” that to satisfy the court, plans might be developed that have fewer legislative districts than Idaho’s current 35.
“We already have large geographic districts in the rural parts of the state, and our state is growing,” Bedke said. “In some parts of the state, you have to go a long ways to gather up another 10,000 people, if you’ll forgive me for using a cowboy phrase there. This will just peg it.”
Bedke told Eye on Boise that reducing the number of districts not only would result in potentially huge districts in rural Idaho, it also would mean less representation for everyone, urban or rural, as each legislative district grows in population. “That’s not a good thing,” he said.
Amid all the discussion about making changes to the redistricting process, Bedke said, “Long-term, this may be the most important thing that we could do.”