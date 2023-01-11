...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Members of the Idaho House of Representatives at work in the House Chambers during the first day of the regular session at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
In its first meeting Tuesday, the House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill to implement a rule change to prevent legislators from repeatedly trying to call a piece of legislation back to the floor, Idaho Reports reporter Ruth Brown writes.
The bill comes after former Rep. Ron Nate and allies spent much of the 2022 legislative session trying to call back a personal bill to eliminate the grocery tax to the House floor using the rule, bypassing a committee hearing.
Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, introduced the amended change to House Rule 6. There would also be smaller changes to Rules 8, 10 and 17 to comply with the potential changes to Rule 6, should the bill pass.
Read Brown's full story online here or in today's Idaho Press.