Start of 2023 legislative session

Members of the Idaho House of Representatives at work in the House Chambers during the first day of the regular session at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

In its first meeting Tuesday, the House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill to implement a rule change to prevent legislators from repeatedly trying to call a piece of legislation back to the floor, Idaho Reports reporter Ruth Brown writes.

The bill comes after former Rep. Ron Nate and allies spent much of the 2022 legislative session trying to call back a personal bill to eliminate the grocery tax to the House floor using the rule, bypassing a committee hearing.


Load comments