Idaho could lower its sales tax from 6% to 4% and still generate more than $1 billion more a year for schools, including enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and address building needs – by eliminating a big batch of the existing exemptions from the sales tax.
That’s the proposal from TOADS, which stands for “Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students,” a group led by retired top Idaho school officials and former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Bob Huntley. TOADS has drafted two bills, and will present them to the Legislature’s school construction funding working group when it meets at the state Capitol on Thursday.
“The fact is, the sales tax only had 17 exemptions when we enacted it,” said Huntley, who also is a former state legislator. “I was one of the floor sponsors of it in the 1965 session of the House. There were no special-interest exemptions at all.”
The original exemptions, including the production exemption, were all designed “to make it a retail sales tax, rather than a value-added tax like they had in Europe, where they tax at every level of production,” Huntley said.
But today’s Idaho sales tax has a wide array of exemptions for everything from specific businesses and organizations to specific types of transactions to specific goods that are exempt from the tax, from funeral caskets to telecommunications equipment. Idaho also exempts services from sales tax, something the TOADS proposal would change.
“When we passed the sales tax in 1965, Idaho was a production-based economy rather than a service-based economy,” Huntley said. “It was 60% production, 40% services. That equation over the years now has just flipped – the economy is 60% services and only 40% production.”