...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
The Idaho State Capitol building is shown in December. On Wednesday, House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma proposed eliminating the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee.
House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, is seeking to eliminate the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which oversees the Office of Performance Evaluation.
The proposal would reassign oversight of OPE to the Legislative Council.
Blanksma, in her brief summary of the proposal to the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, said the move was “a little bit of a red-tape reduction act here,” referring to the 2019 executive order signed by Gov. Brad Little that directed agencies to review and remove “ineffective, costly or outdated” regulations.
The bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, or JLOC, comprises an equal number of members of the two major parties and is divided equally between the House and Senate. Its current members are Sens. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, and Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls; and Reps. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Steve Berch, D-Boise. The committee, which was created in 1993, can authorize the OPE to conduct independent performance evaluations of state agencies and programs. The office has been nationally recognized for its work.
Under the proposal, this oversight would shift to the Legislative Council, which oversees management of responsibilities of the Legislature. It is made up of the Senate pro tempore, House speaker, majority and minority leaders from both parties, and four senators and representatives, two from each party.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said he was concerned about the proposal because of structure of the committee it would eliminate; JLOC is the only committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.
“And I don’t think anybody should ever fear an independent review of what state government is doing, how state government is spending its money,” Gannon said. “And I do have a concern that this check and balance that has been in code since 1993, so that’s for about 30 years, is being repealed in favor of a process that would have a majority party as well as leadership of a majority party dominating the Office of Performance Evaluations.”
The committee unanimously voted to introduce the legislation without further discussion.
This isn't the first disagreement over the office in recent years. In 2019, members of Legislative Council grappled with whether or not repurpose some of OPE's staff to do more budget analysis, the Idaho Press previously reported. This move was backed by Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee Co-Chair, Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and then-House Speaker Scott Bedke. It was strongly opposed by Democratic leadership and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, who has worked closely with the office on investigations into Idaho's child welfare system that led to sweeping changes.
