The Idaho State Capitol building is shown in December. On Wednesday, House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma proposed eliminating the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, is seeking to eliminate the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which oversees the Office of Performance Evaluation.

The proposal would reassign oversight of OPE to the Legislative Council.


