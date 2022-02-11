Rep. Heather Scott is trying again with her bill to forbid school districts or other taxing districts from putting a bond issue proposal before voters for 11 months after a failed attempt; her bill, HB 512, cleared the House State Affairs Committee today on a 10-3 vote. “The purpose of this bill is to protect voters from aggressive taxing districts that continually run bonds over and over after a decision at the ballot,” Scott, R-Blanchard, told the panel.
“It just kind of allows a cooling off period,” she said.
Similar legislation passed the House in 2020, but died in the Senate. At today’s committee hearing, opposition came from school boards, school administrators, two local school district superintendents, an Idaho Falls building contractor and more; two citizens and a GOP legislative candidate from Kuna spoke in favor of it. Hallie Stone of Idaho Falls said she supports the bill “so that taxing districts will consider much more carefully what they propose before they jump in and ask for the moon.”
Emmett School District Superintendent Craig Woods spoke against the bill, noting that in his experience, when a bond is re-run after a failure, it’s because it narrowly missed the 66.67% supermajority requirement to pass a bond, and had support from a large majority of residents. After more communication with residents and changes to address remaining concerns, he said, the bonds pass.
“This limits what we can do,” he told the committee. “We already have the limit of the supermajority.”
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said, “We advocate all the time for local control and local choice. And in my opinion, this is just taking away local choice and local control.” He noted that construction costs rise significantly with delays.
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, moved to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass,” and the motion passed 10-3, with just Furniss and Democratic Reps. John Gannon and Chris Mathias dissenting. To become law, it would have to pass the full House, clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature.
