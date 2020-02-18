A proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Legislature to put government property leased by private companies on the tax rolls took its first step in the long road to approval, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Today, the Idaho House Revenue & Taxation Committee sent a proposal to the full House from Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, that would allow lawmakers to pass legislation in the future allowing for the taxation of state or local government owned property being used by private corporations.
This could impact a wide variety of property, including private tenants at the state-owned Hewlett-Packard campus in Boise, private companies at airports and public-private partnerships for affordable housing where property tax breaks are used as an incentive for developers to build lower-cost residential projects, Carmel reports. You can read her full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.