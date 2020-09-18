The Legislature’s interim committee on property taxes and revenue expenditures has wrapped up a full-day meeting, with members brainstorming ideas ranging from capping local government budget growth, to creating impact fees dedicated to paying off school bonds, to changing assessment methods for commercial property, to requiring for-profit businesses that lease government property, like the businesses leasing parts of the state-owned former H-P campus, to pay property taxes. The panel is set to meet again Oct. 2.
“Government isn’t particularly good at being frugal,” declared Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the panel’s co-chair. He said he favors moves to “increase frugality in government.”
When members debated whether to exclude proposals that shift taxes among different payers, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, said he knows of only two ways to reduce property taxes, reduce budgets or shift them to others. “We’ve got to cut the bleeding first,” he said, “and that means we’ve got to reduce the budgets.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, “We can’t avoid the shift conversation, because there’s a huge shift (now) and it’s on auto-pilot.” That’s the shift onto homeowners, she said.
The committee has yet to consider or vote on any legislative proposals.