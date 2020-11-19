Lawmakers on an interim committee on property taxes on Thursday endorsed three legislative proposals aimed at restricting or overseeing local government spending, and asked for another year to continue their work. The votes came amid testy exchanges about tax-relief proposals that weren’t considered Thursday, during the panel’s final meeting for the year, despite having been extensively discussed earlier.
The three proposals the panel endorsed would:
• Cap local government property tax budget increases, including those due to new construction, at 4% unless more than two-thirds of voters sign off. This complex proposal also would further limit budgets by tying growth to the consumer price index.
• Sharply restrict local governments, including cities, counties and other taxing districts, from building up budget reserves or rainy day funds, even if they’re saving up for a looming major cost.
• Launch a new state program to collect and publish local government budget and spending numbers through the state controller’s “Transparent Idaho” website, at a cost of $1.7 million the first year and $1.3 million a year thereafter, to be operated by four new state employees.
