Communities that will see the biggest impacts from HB 389, a controversial property tax bill signed into law this week, are those with high rates of new construction and annexation. That's why Nampa and Caldwell are considering limiting new construction and annexations, or pausing them altogether.
On Monday, the Caldwell City Council will consider a moratorium on residential development, to "respond to the imminent peril to the safety and welfare" of Caldwell citizens, posed by HB 389's reduction of the city's "ability to provide services to new and existing residential development," says the council's agenda.
During an emergency city council meeting Friday, called to discuss the recently codified property tax bill that will hamstring city budgets, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said she doesn't recommend a moratorium, but city staff is modeling the financial impact of different types of development on city services.
"No growth is not good," Kling said. "If you stop growth, your existing shortage is going to be compounded, and you also don't have any additional revenues coming into the city to actually offset the cost of service to the city."
You can read my full story at idahopress.com (subscription required) or pick up a copy of tomorrow's Idaho Press.