The Legislature’s Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures interim committee is meeting at the state Capitol today, with a long agenda. Co-Chair Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said at the start of the meeting that no decisions will be made today. “We are essentially brainstorming in public,” he said. “That means we’re putting out ideas that may never be ones we introduce in a regular standing committee during the session. During the interim … we can put stuff out, kick the tires, and just see what will work or what’s most likely to work on some of these ideas.”
Among the ideas to be aired today: Impact fees for local highway districts, which Co-Chair Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he’s interested in pursuing, but there was little discussion of this morning; and Rice’s proposed “dynamic property tax exemption,” which he described as a way to balance between changing rates of assessed value between commercial and residential property. He said he hopes to have a draft to distribute before the panel’s next meeting Nov. 19.
Also listed on the agenda: A proposal from Rice regarding doing away with school district supplemental levies; something from Addis on “improving cash flow for local taxing districts;” something from Sen. Jimi Guthrie, R-McCammon, , on “excess fund balances” at local governments; something from the two co-chairs regarding urban renewal; and an open committee discussion.