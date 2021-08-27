We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Sen. Jim Rice, left, speaks during a meeting of the Idaho Legislature's Property Tax & Revenue Expenditures interim committee at the Idaho state Capitol on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021; at center is Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d'Alene, who co-chairs the panel with Rice; at right is House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
The Legislature’s “Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures” interim committee is meeting today, and co-chair Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, told the panel that he and co-chair Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, after visiting Nevada and examining its replacement-cost property assessment methodology, now are looking at a different possible approach. After meeting with county assessors, including those from Elmore and Gooding counties who accompanied Rice and Addis on their trip to Carson City, Nev., plus the Ada and Canyon county assessors, and after receiving an Idaho attorney general’s opinion about what the Idaho Constitution permits as far as assessment and exemptions, Rice said they’re now crafting a plan for exemptions that would offset the differences between market value increases in different classes of property, such as residential and commercial.
“We’re at an early stage – we’re trying to figure out exactly how it would work,” Rice said. “But it does appear very promising as far as stabilizing the system.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, told Rice and Addis, “I want to thank you for making an effort to tackle the primary property tax problem we have now, and that’s the shift.”
Rice said the exemptions would be based on differences in property value increases or decreases between the major classes of property each year in each county. "That's the purpose, is to eliminate all of these shifts," he said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
You can watch the meeting live online here through Idaho Public Television’s “InSession” service.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.