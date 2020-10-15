The Idaho Legislature’s interim committee on property taxes and revenue expenditures will meet Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and its agenda includes both public testimony and committee discussion of draft legislation – but Co-Chairman Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said there won’t be any votes. Those will come at a later meeting, he said. “Remember, we did some brainstorming at the last one,” Rice said. “This is a continuation of that.” The joint panel, he said, is “just discussing ideas brought up already.”
Rice said “several general drafts” have been prepared “so we can kick tires,” and all will be released publicly. “It also gives the public a chance to kick tires,” he said. “Sometimes people don’t take things seriously ‘til they see something in writing.”
The committee will meet in room WW 02, which is the Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium; the hybrid virtual/in person meeting also will be streamed online here by Idaho Public Television’s “InSession” service. Public testimony is scheduled for 9:15-9:45 a.m. The full agenda is online here, and people can register to testify remotely online here.