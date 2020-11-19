Idaho’s Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures interim committee is holding its final meeting today, and co-chairman Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, already has announced that he thinks the joint committee needs to be renewed for another year of study. For today, the panel is finalizing its recommendations to the Legislature, and has just three pieces of proposed legislation on its agenda, dealing with uniform reporting and transparency of local government budgets; excess fund balances; and Rice’s proposal for a cap on local government budgets. Not on the agenda: Anything dealing with impact fees, the homeowner’s exemption, the “circuit breaker” that is Idaho’s main property-tax relief program for the needy and hasn’t been updated for inflation in years.
Rice said just because the committee doesn’t include something in its report doesn’t mean lawmakers couldn’t propose something on that topic when they convene in January. “There’s a number of topics that we didn’t get to,” he told the Idaho Press on Wednesday afternoon.
Today’s meeting can be viewed live here on Idaho Public Television’s “InSession” service. The agenda is online here, and the three legislative proposals are on the committee’s website here; scroll down to the bottom of the page for today's meeting materials.
The committee’s agenda wasn’t posted until 4:25 p.m. yesterday. Its first agenda item, after opening remarks from the co-chairs, was public testimony. Co-Chair Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, announced, “Public testimony?” After a short pause, he said, “None to be found.”