Ada County will collect just over $664 million in property tax revenue for 2019, a 9% increase over the previous year, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Only about a fifth of that will go to the county itself, while the rest will go to other taxing districts within the county — including six cities, four school districts, the Ada County Highway District, and two dozen smaller taxing districts.
The boost in property tax revenue this year stems from various factors, including new construction, rising property values and increases to local government budgets. Each taxing district sets its own budget and can increase property tax revenue by a maximum of 3% each year.
Property owners' individual tax bills will be based on which taxing districts they live in. Many residents across the county will see their property tax bills go up, anywhere from 5% to 15%. However, others' bills will remain the same and others will go down, according to Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade.
County officials point to an array of factors driving this year's increases. Among them: The Legislature's capping of the homeowner's exemption, and the county itself tapping $4.5 million in forgone taxes this year.
For seven years after the 2008 recession, Ada County commissioners didn't take the full 3% property tax revenue increase allowed by state law, partially in order to stop the pain of raising taxes during a recession.
"They were being intentionally conservative," county Clerk Phil McGrane said. But, he added, that conservative nature left Ada County in a hole. "We still had increased costs and were headed toward bankruptcy," McGrane said. Ada still has the largest pool of forgone taxes -- taxes it didn't levy when it could have in previous years -- in the state.
