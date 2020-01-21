Three years into an ambitious 10-year plan to reduce Idaho’s physician shortage by increasing residencies for newly trained doctors in the state, Idaho’s risen from 49th in the nation for primary care doctors per capita to 45th. And for the number of graduate medical residents per capita, the state has moved from 49th to 47th.
“Hey, I like that,” Dr. Ted Epperly told the Legislature’s joint budget committee at a budget hearing this morning. “We’re moving in the right direction, and that’s what it takes to make change happen.”
For next year, Gov. Brad Little is recommending that the state add $1.25 million in state funding to medical residency programs, to add 25 new residents in eastern Idaho. That includes seven in psychiatry; one in the Rexburg Rural Training Track; one in the Boise Internal Medicine program; 10 in internal medicine in Idaho Falls; and six in family medicine in Idaho Falls.
Epperly is the coordinator for the state’s Graduate Medical Education committee, which put together the statewide 10-year plan in consultation with the state Board of Education, all the medical schools in the region, all the residency programs, the Idaho Medical Association and the Idaho Hospital Association.
“As you all know, the way to get things done in Idaho is to work together,” Epperly told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “These new residents will be located in the communities of Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Boise. They will join the existing residency programs in place in Coeur d’Alene, Nampa, Caldwell, Twin Falls and Jerome.”
The 10-year plan envisions a public-private partnership in which the state would pay one-third of the costs of residency training, with hospitals, universities and other programs paying the other two-thirds; Idaho hasn’t yet reached that mark for state funding, but is working toward it. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.