An effort by a slate of far-right candidates to take over Republican-held offices in Idaho largely failed at the state level in last week’s primary election, but results were more mixed in legislative races, and the Idaho Legislature will see significant change next year.
Already, due to redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices and primary election results, there will be nearly 50 new faces in legislative chambers — 18 in the 35-member Senate and 31 in the 70-member House – and that’s not counting any additional changes as a result of the general election in November.
And while some of the loudest far-right voices in the House will be gone – including Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, the de facto leader of the “liberty” legislators, Chad Christensen, R-Iona, and Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony – the Senate likely will have far more members from that wing of the Idaho GOP. That includes some moving over from the House, some who defeated high-ranking Senate committee chairs, and some making unexpected comebacks, like tax-protesting former North Idaho Rep. Phil Hart.
“The House becomes less radical, the Senate becomes more radical,” said former longtime GOP Secretary of State Ben Ysursa. “Who’s the backstop?”
House Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who also is chair of the Idaho Democratic Party, said, “Everyone is really talking about the changes to the Senate. … If all of the far-right Senate candidates who came out of the primary prevail in the general election, we’re going to see a very different Senate with a far-right turn in Senate leadership.”
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, noted that the full Senate GOP leadership team survived the primary, though the majority caucus lost five key committee chairs to primary losses. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.