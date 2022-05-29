When Dr. David Peterman, longtime CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, announced his retirement, he found himself getting stopped in the grocery store, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. He got emails and Facebook messages. People were thanking him for being a trusted voice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was surprising to me, and I’m glad that I was helpful,” Peterman said. “Really, what I tried to do was to just give plain, straightforward facts about coronavirus and separate it from the politics.”
Primary Health’s size — not too large or too small — makes it nimble enough to pivot and act quickly, said Tracy Morris, president of the company. For example, as different vaccines were approved for different age groups, Peterman would arrive to work that day asking how to prepare facilities to vaccinate newly eligible children, she said. If they had vaccines available, they would be ready by the afternoon to start vaccinations, including creating appointment slots and mobilizing nurses, she said.
“I don’t think we would have done that as quickly as we did without him insisting that we be first and that we do what’s right for the community,” she said.
Peterman, who has acted as CEO since 2004, worked his last day on May 13. Prior to that, and during those 18 years, he has worked to realize a vision of more accessible health care in the Treasure Valley.
Primary Health Medical Group has now grown to 23 clinics, over 120 providers, and 650 employees. You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.