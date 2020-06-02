Absentee ballots are due back to county clerks today, and results will be available starting tonight. This is the state’s first all-absentee ballot election — a reaction to COVID-19 — and roughly 429,000 voters statewide requested a ballot. If all returned their ballots, Idaho would see a record-high turnout for a primary election of roughly 47.5% of registered voters.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Canyon County voters can deliver their ballots to the elections office in Caldwell, and Ada County has five drop-off locations available. The deadline to request a ballot has passed.
Ada County Elections Office staff began opening ballot envelopes on Wednesday, and on Monday began counting votes, according to the county. The process of scanning ballots will continue throughout tonight. The county will release results starting at 9 p.m., and county Clerk Phil McGrane told "Idaho Matters" on Boise State Public Radio yesterday that he expects the county to release about 80% of the results right at 9 p.m., the time when absentee votes usually are released. I'll have updates here on Eye on Boise, as well as at idahopress.com.
