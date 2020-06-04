In a "Reporter's Notebook" column, Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons shares some observations on two nights of protests at the Idaho Capitol. "it’s not lost on me that we’re lucky the protests have been peaceful here in Boise; my home city of Denver has seen protests of a more violent variety, and a curfew imposed as a result," Simmons writes. "Boise has avoided that, even if things have gotten tense every now and then."
"Early on in Monday’s protest, for instance, a gun went off, and that’s actually part of the reason I went down to the Capitol that night; I heard the shot. Police later confirmed a shot had been fired in the area, but said they believed it was an accident and the person they believe fired the shot was in custody."
"What I found when I got to the Capitol, though, was a strong police presence and a few hundred people gathered on the building’s steps, chanting George Floyd’s name and “black lives matter.”
You can read Simmons' full article here at idahopress.com (subscription required).