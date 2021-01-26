Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College have cut jobs to balance their budgets and weather the pandemic. But on Tuesday, Lewis-Clark President Cynthia Pemberton said that can’t continue indefinitely, write Idaho EdNews reporters Kevin Richert and Clark Corbin. “We’re a people business,” Pemberton told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “And we need to begin reinvesting in our people.”
JFAC, the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing panel, continued a week of education budget presentations Tuesday morning. Lawmakers won’t begin writing budgets for several more weeks, and when they get to higher education, they will consider Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation to put $315.2 million of general fund tax dollars into the four-year college and university system. That represents a 2.6 percent increase from 2020-21.
Pemberton and Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee both inherited budget shortfalls when they were hired in 2018. The pandemic has only compounded their problems — costing the schools millions of dollars in operating revenue, and forcing the state to impose a 5 percent budget holdback across most state agencies.
Tuesday’s hearings were brief and non-confrontational, EdNews reports. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, praised Satterlee’s progress on fixing Idaho State’s finances. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said Pemberton and her senior staff had already made some difficult staffing decisions.
“I applaud you for your efforts,” Troy said.
You can read Richert's and Corbin's full story online here at idahoednews.org.