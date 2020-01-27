The House is in session, with a long list of bills up for debate on its 3rd Reading Calendar. But when it came to HB 322, the bill to make changes in when voters must declare a party before a presidential preference primary, Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, asked unanimous consent to pull the bill back to committee.
Moyle said there's discussion about possible changes in the bill, and rather than send it to the amending order, the sponsors would rather pull it back to the State Affairs Committee. The move carried without objection.