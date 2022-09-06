Prelogar wide

Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar, left, responds to audience questions posed by University of Idaho College of Law Dean Johanna Kalb at JUMP in Boise on Tuesday.

 MARK VANDERSYS, for the University of Idaho

The solicitor general of the United States has a broad and challenging mission that’s tied to the Constitution and the rule of law, and involves representing all three branches of government, not just the president, Boise native Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar told a crowd of more than 100 on Tuesday.

“My client is the United States of America, not a particular person, not even a particular agency or branch, but the federal government as a whole,” she said. “We end up in court a lot. … And given the enormous range of the things that the federal government does, the legal interests of the many different component parts of the federal government don’t always align.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

