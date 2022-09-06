...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar, left, responds to audience questions posed by University of Idaho College of Law Dean Johanna Kalb at JUMP in Boise on Tuesday.
The solicitor general of the United States has a broad and challenging mission that’s tied to the Constitution and the rule of law, and involves representing all three branches of government, not just the president, Boise native Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar told a crowd of more than 100 on Tuesday.
“My client is the United States of America, not a particular person, not even a particular agency or branch, but the federal government as a whole,” she said. “We end up in court a lot. … And given the enormous range of the things that the federal government does, the legal interests of the many different component parts of the federal government don’t always align.”
“So my job, in a nutshell, is to ensure the positions we’re taking in court serve the cross-cutting legal interests of the United States as a whole. Sometimes that can make me feel a little bit like a traffic cop.”
Prelogar delivered the University of Idaho’s 2022 Bellwood Memorial Lecture in Boise on Tuesday to a crowd of local attorneys, judges and law students at JUMP, and will speak on the UI’s Moscow campus on Wednesday afternoon as part of the same event. The Moscow event will be streamed live online at 3:30 p.m. PT at uidaho.edu/live.