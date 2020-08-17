U.S. District Judge David Nye late this afternoon issued a decision in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of HB 500, one of two anti-transgender bills the Idaho Legislature passed this year, this one forbidding transgender girls or women from competing on women's sports teams in school sports in Idaho, either at the collegiate or K-12 level. Nye granted the motion for a preliminary injunction, blocking the law from taking effect while it's challenged in court.
In his 87-page opinion, he also granted in part and rejected in part motions to dismiss the case, and granted petitions to intervene. Attached to this post is a link to his full opinion. "Because the Court finds Plaintiffs are likely to succeed in establishing the Act is unconstitutional as currently written, it must issue a preliminary injunction at this time pending trial on the merits," Nye wrote.
In addition to forbidding transgender women or girls from competing in school sports on teams that match their gender identity, HB 500 allowed any person to challenge the sex of a female school athlete in Idaho, and girls who were so challenged would have to prove they were female. Those who sued included a BSU athlete who's transgender and hoped to compete in sports this year; and a Boise High School girls soccer player who is not transgender, but feared having others force her to prove her gender. Intervening parties include two female ISU athletes who contend they shouldn't have to compete against transgender athletes who were born male.
The law doesn't apply to boys or men, whether or not they're transgender.
Opposition to the bills came from Idaho’s largest employers, human rights advocates, faith leaders and more, and an Idaho Attorney General's analysis questioned its constitutionality, but the bill passed on largely party-line votes, with nearly all majority Republicans favoring it and legislative Democrats all opposed. Republican Gov. Brad Little signed it into law on March 30.