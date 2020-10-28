Gov. Brad Little’s decision Monday to move Idaho back to a stricter stage of COVID-19 protections provoked a mix of reactions from other political leaders, with one Democratic senator saying he hadn’t done enough while some Republicans criticized Little from the right, accusing him of overreach and promising to defy him, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who for months has been publicly critical of Little’s response to coronavirus and argued for a less regulated approach, said on Facebook she was “disappointed that the governor believes our state needs to impose more restrictions on our already struggling businesses and limit the choice of individuals regarding their gatherings.”
On Tuesday the Idaho Freedom Foundation posted a video on YouTube featuring McGeachin and 10 current or former GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, demanding an end to all state and local emergency orders and promising to defy any future orders. For the video, McGeachin sat in a van with an American flag hanging from the side, holding a Bible in her left hand and a handgun in her right.
“We recognize that all of us are by nature free and equal and have certain inalienable rights, among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing happiness and safety,” McGeachin says as she slowly raises the handgun into camera view and rests it on top of the Bible.
