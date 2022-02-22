House members railed against the evils of gambling, condemned the governments of Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada, quoted George Washington and more, but then they passed HB 607, the bill to allow Powerball to continue to be offered by the Idaho Lottery even after the multi-state game expands into Australia and the U.K. The bill passed, 41-25, and now heads to the Senate.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who led a move to kill similar legislation in committee last year, told the House, “It’s expanding gambling into two countries, well, into the United Kingdom, which is several countries, and into Canada, which is just pretty much turned into a dictatorship, and then to communist countries, and I don’t think, in Australia, I do not think that we need to expand into those countries right now.”
She noted that lawmakers were told last year that Powerball would end if they killed the bill, but that didn’t happen. Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the bill’s House sponsor, said contract negotiations took longer than anticipated, so Idaho got a “freebie” in the form of another year to consider the matter.
Last year’s bill just opened up lottery operations to participating in games that involve any other jurisdictions; this year’s more narrow bill only authorizes expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia. Powerball already is offered in 45 U.S. states, two U.S. territories, Washington, D.C. and Canada.
“I don’t like the fact we’re going into communist countries,” Scott declared. “It just doesn’t make sense that Idaho wants to expand our gambling into communist countries.”
At the close of her debate, she said, “And I don’t know why you’re all laughing, but I don’t appreciate it, Mr. Speaker.”
Monks said he’s no fan of gambling, and would support doing away with it in Idaho entirely, but the Idaho Constitution now authorizes a state lottery. “As far as going into communist countries, um, so the U.K., our estranged mother, I don’t believe is a communist country,” he said.
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, noted that Canada and Australia “are parliamentary systems of government.”
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, said when his wife, Paige, substituted for him in the House last week, “She voted for the lottery, and I wasn’t very happy about it. … Gambling’s a bad thing,” he said. “Virtually every religion in the world has a tenet in their religion which rejects or warns against gambling.”
Armstrong told the House, “There are people who are addicted to gambling.” He contended allowing expansion of Powerball to more areas would make it “more enticing” by boosting jackpots. “I just hope you consider the homes, the broken marriages, the children that are going to suffer when you vote to make this gambling a more enticing thing,” he said.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said back when Idahoans voted to approve a state lottery in 1988, enshrining the authorization in the Idaho Constitution, “My church, the Baptists, the Mormons, we were all against it,” he said. “I don’t like this expansion. It is an international expansion.”
Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, noted that two sparsely populated southeastern Idaho counties draw substantial business from cross-border shoppers from Utah who come to buy Powerball tickets. “Obviously it will hurt the convenience store business dramatically in Franklin and Oneida counties if we do not have the Powerball game,” he said. “The people from Utah can then go to the east and find Powerball in the state of Wyoming.”
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise, said, “I guess I don’t understand some of the controversy behind this bill. I don’t know any Idahoans who are going to be traveling to Australia to buy their lottery tickets in the future.” He said he appreciates the dangers of gambling. “But you know what, if this bill dies, there are still people who are going to be taking the ‘fun bus’ to Jackpot. People are still going to be buying … their scratch-off tickets, they’re still going to be buying their Mega Millions.”
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said, “Gambling is an industry that promises people something for nothing, and gives them nothing for something.”
The bill still needs to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature to become law.
Idaho lottery officials last year said Powerball alone generates about $28 million in sales annually in the state, with schools receiving about $14 million per year. Tickets cost $3; the current jackpot is now $45 million. Idaho’s biggest Powerball winner to date was Brad Duke of Star, who won $220 million in 2005.