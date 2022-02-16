Legislation to allow Powerball to continue in Idaho has cleared the House State Affairs Committee, allowing the popular high-jackpot game to continue to be offered in Idaho even after Powerball, which already includes Canada along with 45 states, adds parts of Australia and the United Kingdom. The same committee last year rejected the idea, jeopardizing the future of the game that generates millions each year for schools and state buildings in Idaho, over concerns about things like gun rights in other nations.
This year’s bill, unlike last year’s, only authorizes expansion to Australia and the U.K., and requires “affirmative action by the Legislature” before any other expansion elsewhere of joint lottery games. Last year’s bill just opened it up, allowing multi-state and multi-jurisdiction games to go beyond the U.S. and Canada and include other locations.
“These are some pretty friendly nations – I think that’s a material difference,” said Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise.
Substitute Rep. Paige Armstrong, filling in for husband Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, noted that she’s the chair of the Marsh Valley school board, and her district got $100,000 in lottery funds last year, including $80,000 to make sorely needed HVAC repairs. “Is there a plan, if this doesn’t pass, other than voter levies to replace the money … that would go to schools?” she asked.
Misty Swanson, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association, who testified in favor of the bill, HB 607, said, “The plan would have to be either levies, or if those don’t pass, it would be schools just would not be fixed.”
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said, “This state could properly fund school buildings directly from our budget, and we don’t do that. It’s’ sad to me that we have to rely on gimmicks and gambling.” He said he was concerned that the bill would allow “expanding our government into international affairs,” and moved to hold it until March 7, after the Idaho Lottery has its next meeting to finalize a contract for Powerball.
That was a substitute motion, after Mathias moved to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, made an amended substitute motion to send the bill to the full House without recommendation.
He noted testimony from Idaho retailers, including an eastern Idaho fuel supplier and Charlie Jones, owner of 65 Stinker stores in Idaho that have 600 employers, strongly in favor of the bill. The retailers said the big lottery jackpots draw customers into their stores, where they also purchase fuel and other items.
“I’m not in favor of gambling,” Furniss said. “I know that a lot of businesses rely on this, and we’re not going to stop gambling if we get rid of Powerball. … I don’t see this is an expansion of government at all. I just see it as an expansion of Powerball.”
His motion easily carried on a divided voice vote. For HB 607 to become law, it still would have to pass the full House, clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature.