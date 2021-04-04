Mostly good news emerged this week about COVID-19 vaccines, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they get their final recommended COVID-19 vaccine, either two doses for the shots by Pfizer and Moderna or one for the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Infections are rare, but not impossible, for fully vaccinated people, reports this week confirmed.
Idaho state health officials on Tuesday said that just under 97 instances of so-called breakthrough cases had been identified in the state.
Relative to the total number of residents who have received the final dose in a COVID-19 vaccine series, post-vaccination infections are rare. Statewide, breakthrough cases are less than .1% of the over quarter-million Idahoans fully vaccinated, according to Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist and and chief of the bureau of communicable disease prevention and control for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
Half of the breakthrough cases reported to the state were asymptomatic, meaning they didn’t seem ill, Turner told reporters last week. Among the fully vaccinated people who became ill, 80% had mild or moderate symptoms, Turner said.
Three cases in people with conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications resulted in hospitalization, Turner said. No breakthrough cases in Idaho led to death. Many caused mild symptoms.
“Because no vaccine is 100% effective, we did expect that we would see some instances of people being exposed to (and getting ill from) the virus after being vaccinated,” Turner told reporters last week.
