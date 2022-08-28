Couple holds hands before getting married in Cascade Idaho in August 2021

A couple holds hands before getting married in Cascade in August 2021.

 Amy Russell / Zilla Photography

Although the Knot anticipates a stunning 2.6 million weddings are expected to take place in the United States this year after two years of pent-up pandemic demand, Idaho is seeing perhaps less of a rebound than other states, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. But the outlook for 2023 weddings is good here in The Gem State.

Over 6,000 couples got married in Idaho from January to June of this year, beating the same time frame in 2019 by slightly over 300 marriages, according to Idaho Department of Health & Welfare data.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments