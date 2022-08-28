Although the Knot anticipates a stunning 2.6 million weddings are expected to take place in the United States this year after two years of pent-up pandemic demand, Idaho is seeing perhaps less of a rebound than other states, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. But the outlook for 2023 weddings is good here in The Gem State.
Over 6,000 couples got married in Idaho from January to June of this year, beating the same time frame in 2019 by slightly over 300 marriages, according to Idaho Department of Health & Welfare data.
Venues owned by government entities have seen an increase in weddings, but some private venues and event planners said things aren’t significantly busier now, because Idaho’s looser COVID-19 restrictions meant not as many weddings were canceled during the pandemic.
“With weddings here in Idaho, we definitely had a little bit more freedom than a lot of the rest of the country,” said Erin Olson, owner and lead planner and designer for Dreamer Events. “Things definitely slowed down, but they didn’t stop.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.