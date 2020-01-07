Some of Idaho’s legislative players have begun talking about whether to ask voters to consider a possible amendment to the state constitution, following a recent court decision affecting misdemeanor domestic violence arrests, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. That conversation — described as “rumblings” by a lawmaker and a domestic violence victim advocate — is in reaction to a June decision from the Idaho Supreme Court that effectively made it harder for police officers to make arrests for misdemeanor domestic violence if the officers themselves did not witness the crime.
While that decision might be seen as a win for individual due-process rights, many police officers, advocates and prosecutors felt the court’s decision made it more difficult to help victims of domestic violence, according to Lisa Growette Bostaph and others.
Bostaph, a Boise State University criminal justice professor, has been surveying police across the state about the effects of the decision as part of a new Biennial Report on Victimization and Victim Services, funded by the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance.
“There’s a lot of frustration and a lot of concern for victims,” Bostaph said. “And their concern is, ‘How long is it going to take before we respond to one of these and we can’t do what we need to do, and somebody’s going to end up dead?’”
