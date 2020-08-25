Delay
Screenshot

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There's been a long delay in starting the House Judiciary Committee meeting this afternoon, which had been scheduled to continue a hearing on four alternate COVID-19 liability bills. Now, there's a new agenda out with just one RS, or proposed bill on it.

"It takes a very close resemblance to HB 2, both of which are sponsored by Rep. Young," said Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell. Chaney said the new version is the same as Rep. Julianne Young's earlier proposal, except that it's not limited to premises or activities.

Just a few minutes ago, I inquired of Chaney what the delay was. He responded by text, "Waiting on a new RS. Compromise reached. Hope it does the trick."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments