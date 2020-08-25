There's been a long delay in starting the House Judiciary Committee meeting this afternoon, which had been scheduled to continue a hearing on four alternate COVID-19 liability bills. Now, there's a new agenda out with just one RS, or proposed bill on it.
"It takes a very close resemblance to HB 2, both of which are sponsored by Rep. Young," said Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell. Chaney said the new version is the same as Rep. Julianne Young's earlier proposal, except that it's not limited to premises or activities.
Just a few minutes ago, I inquired of Chaney what the delay was. He responded by text, "Waiting on a new RS. Compromise reached. Hope it does the trick."