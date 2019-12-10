A popular sledding hill near Idaho City will be closed this winter, the Idaho Department of Lands announced today, for two reasons: 1) the foundation that operated it through a permit ran out of funding; and 2) when IDL allowed the hill to be open without an on-site operator last year, people trashed it, driving vehicles on the hill, leaving garbage and shooting trees.
The Steamboat Gulch sledding hill is located on state endowment land owned by Idaho’s public school endowment. IDL has been working on restoration efforts after the damage, including removing ruts and seeding the area. Those efforts should help make the area usable for sledding again in the future, but for this year, the site is completely closed to protect the restoration efforts; it’s been gated and blocked off.
In a news release, IDL offered this explanation/scolding: “While IDL provides recreational opportunities when possible, its constitutional mandate is to manage the land in such a way as to secure the maximum long-term financial return to the beneficiary. Money to repair damaged land comes from funds that should be supporting K-12 education. While the closed hill is a disappointment, it is not appropriate for IDL to take money out of the public school endowment fund to operate the sled hill. IDL welcomes a new permit holder to reopen the hill and be responsible for sledding, oversight, costs of operation, and damage control.”