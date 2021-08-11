We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A life-sized bronze statue of Polly Bemis stands at a gathering honoring the life and accomplishments of the noted pioneer woman at the Idaho State Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Idaho officials proclaimed Polly Bemis Day and unveiled a statue of Bemis in front of the State Capitol they imagined her to have visited in 1924, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. “Today you will observe that Polly is back, 97 years later,” said David Leroy, a former Idaho Lieutenant Governor who was the MC of Tuesday's event. “Polly is back.”
“Yes she is!” a voice called out. The crowd applauded.
Bemis is among Idaho's most storied pioneers, and is also regarded as Idaho's most famous Chinese woman. She was born in China in 1853, was sold into slavery, married Charlie Bemis in Warren, Idaho in 1894, and lived for years along the Salmon River until her death at age 80 in 1933. During her lifetime, Idaho saw legally enforced prejudice and harassment of its Chinese population, which in 1870 numbered 4,000 but by 1910 was down to just 859.
As part of the event honoring Bemis and unveiling the statue, the Idaho Chinese Organization sponsored a statewide essay contest for students to write about Bemis, and two young winners read from their essays at Tuesday's ceremony. "The girl did not complain about her life's difficulties," read Penjia Zha-feng, standing on a stepstool. "Rather she carried on. Her presence added a fascinating page to Idaho's history."
Leroy told the crowd that Bemis' story teaches that race, nationality and class "do not and should not" limit advancement.
The life-sized bronze sculpture, created by Idaho sculptor Irene Deely, owner of the Woman of Steel Gallery, displayed on the Capitol steps during the ceremony, will be permanently placed at the Bemis Ranch along the Salmon River, upstream from Riggins, according to Leroy. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.