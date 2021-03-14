Most Idaho adults say they would receive the COVID-19 vaccine if offered, but a high rate of vaccine-hesitant Republicans may make achieving herd immunity more difficult, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel, according to a report commissioned by the state Health & Welfare Department. The survey collected responses from 500 likely Idaho voters of varying ages between Jan. 25 and Jan. 27. It has a 4.6% margin of error.
In sum, the poll finds that 79% of Idahoans “would either get the vaccine initially or can be persuaded in the future.” Vaccination thresholds to reach herd immunity aren’t yet known, but most experts estimate 80% or more of the population will need to be vaccinated.
