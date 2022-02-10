Nampa Rep. Brent Crane told a House committee this morning that once the filing period opens to run for the Legislature, lawmakers are “obsessed” with it and can’t get anything done until it closes – so he proposed changing state law to shorten the filing period for this May’s primary from two weeks to one. The filing period opens Feb. 18 – just two and a half weeks from today. His bill, HB 567, included an emergency clause to make the change effective immediately upon passage.
“I’m tired of every two years, us delaying all the big issues in the legislative session until after the filing period,” Crane told the House State Affairs Committee. “It is an expense to the taxpayers of the state of Idaho and it bogs down this process. And folks that are going to run for office know they’re going to run for office. And so let’s give ‘em a week to do so.”
Freshman Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, responded, “I’m a bit of a political novice, I guess. Explain to me why members of the House would put off the big issues until after filing.”
Crane said, “As uncomfortable as this may be to talk about, you’re about ready to go through your first filing period. You can watch on the House floor, you can sit here and watch in committee. Members are obsessed with watching the filing. So there’s updates that happen throughout the day on the Secretary of State’s website. And you will see members that will have that website up, seeing if they got an opponent – ‘did I draw an opponent, did I draw an opponent,’ and it’s an obsession that paralyzes this body.”
He added, “I also have been in conversations, in meetings, where significant issues, one could call them a wedge issue or one could call them a primary election issue, are pushed until after the filing period because vulnerable members might draw an opponent if they take a position on that issue prior to the filing deadline. And it is a common problem. And to me, it’s not right and it needs to be fixed.”
Hollie Conde of Conservation Voters for Idaho spoke against the bill. “We are a bipartisan organization with over 10,000 members across the state,” she told the committee. “At CVI, we work to protect what makes this a great place to live, work and raise a family, and I’m standing today in opposition of HB 567. As you all know, it takes a lot of guts to run for office, it’s not an easy job, it takes time away from family, long hours on the road, difficult conversations with people, and it can be a thankless task. And while I’m at that, thank you all for your service and for serving in office. On that note, I would ask that you not erect more barriers to other folks who want to do this work.”
Conde said, “Like you, new candidates want to make Idaho a better place. Many are not political insiders, they don’t know the game, they don’t know how this system works.” She asked, “If we change these rules at the last minute, who could potentially be shut out? What new candidates might we miss out by shortening this window?”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, told Conde, “I was just looking up Conservation Voters for Idaho, and they’re involved in a lot of different activist stuff.” She mentioned a concern about “setting up corridors for wildlife,” and asked Conde, “Does your position on this bill with voting and democracy as you state, does it have anything to do with that agenda?”
Conde responded that she wasn’t sure what Scott’s question was, but would be glad to visit with her further. “We do advocate for conservation issues in general, so protection of our wildlife, protection of our open space, working lands, and public land, water, and we feel like we need to elect conservation champions to be able to do this work,” she said, “so folks who share our values of protecting land and water and wildlife, and part of that is making sure that we have candidates who share those values and are able to run for office.”
Conde was the only member of the public who signed up to testify on the bill. In his closing comments, Crane told the committee, “I don’t think it’s going to have a problem with discouraging people that want to run for office. I’ve been doing this for 16 years. I have never seen so many people announce their candidacy for office as I have seen this election cycle. People are going to run, they know they’re going to run, they’re prepared to run. … I think five days is an appropriate amount of time for people to get their paperwork filed or their $50 fee paid to the Secretary of State and get filed to run for office.”
Reps. Chris Mathias and John Gannon, D-Boise, questioned the need for the move and the impact the shortening of the filing period would have on new candidates.
Skaug suggested removing the emergency clause from the bill, and Scott moved to send the bill to the House’s amending order to allow that change to be made. Crane said, “I’m fine with that motion. … There is an argument that folks are making here that it is going to be very compressed and could cause confusion. I don’t care if it’s two years from now, I just want the policy changed. And so if it means to not happen in this election cycle but it’s in the 2024 election cycle, great.”
Scott’s motion passed on a party-line vote, with Mathias and Gannon voting against it. That means the bill moves to the full House for possible amendment when the House goes to its amending order.
The agenda for this morning’s meeting had also included HB 439, legislation introduced earlier in the session to prevent unaffiliated voters from affiliating as Republicans at the polls on Election Day to vote in the closed Republican primary. Current law allows for that, but requires those already affiliated with a different party to change their affiliation by the end of the candidate filing period – this year, that’s March 11 for the May primary – to vote in a different party’s closed primary. Idaho’s Democratic primary is open, allowing any voter to participate, but the GOP primary is closed to all but registered Republicans. The bill would subject unaffiliated voters to the same deadline as those already registered as members of a party.
But a delay was announced; Crane said that bill won’t be heard until next week “for more information,” at the request of the sponsor, Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden. The bill had originally been proposed by Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, but Troy has withdrawn her sponsorship; Okuniewicz has now stepped in to serve as the bill’s House sponsor. That bill, too, has an emergency clause – meaning if passed, it’d affect voters for this year’s May 17 primary election.