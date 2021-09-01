We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center LPN Ashley Layton talks with a person before taking a swab sample at a drive-through screening station for COVID-19 in Meridian in March 2020.
After Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday announced he was deploying the Idaho National Guard to assist overwhelmed hospitals, more political and health leaders have issued pleas for Idahoans to help curb the spread of COVID-19, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.
"Our hospitals … are in crisis, our health care workers are tired, and they've been going at this for a long time," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean during a city council meeting Tuesday. "They need our support … We need the community to get vaccinated, to wear your masks inside, and if you're outside in close contact with people, wear your masks … to try to get a handle on this while vaccinations are increasing."
On Wednesday, a group of dozens of health care groups issued a letter asking for help and expressing "alarm at what we are witnessing now."
Health care workers are a diverse group of people, representing all political affiliations, said the letter, signed by nearly 30 health care providers, including medical groups and hospitals across the state.
"The fact is, we don’t see COVID-19 as a political issue, but rather a health crisis affecting us, our families, and our communities," the letter said. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.