A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.
Current state Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the Senate, told the Idaho Press in an email, “I paid to rent the cafeteria at Centennial. West Ada rents many of its facilities to businesses, non-profits, etc.”
The West Ada School District also sent out electronic flyers about the event to more than 700 households that have students at Spalding STEM Academy, at Galloway’s request, according to district spokesman Greg Wilson.
“We have a very open rental policy,” Wilson told the Idaho Press. “We’re merely renting it out.”
However, the 2018 Idaho state law, entitled the Public Integrity in Elections Act, says in Idaho Code Section 74-604, “Neither a public entity nor any of its employees shall use, nor shall a public official authorize or use, public property or resources to advocate for or against a candidate or a ballot measure.”
Galloway, who defeated fifth-term Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, in May’s GOP primary, faces Democrat Rick Just on the November ballot for the District 15 Senate seat.
Wilson said Galloway’s application to rent the high school facility, for which she paid $716.74, identified herself as the renter, for “individual (personal use)” and made no mention of her campaign. She also selected the rate category for a “for-profit business.”
“The way she inputted it on our system was that it was ‘individual personal use,’” Wilson said. “We rent to a lot of different people.”
However, on Thursday afternoon, Galloway told the Idaho Press, “This Saturday’s event is a fundraiser for Codi 4 Idaho. I rented the gym like any other organization would rent any other venue.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.