Daddy Daughter Dance flyer

This flyer about a "Daddy-Daughter Dance" sponsored by Codi Galloway's Senate campaign was distributed to students by the West Ada School District at Galloway's request.

 Provided by the West Ada School District

A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.

Current state Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the Senate, told the Idaho Press in an email, “I paid to rent the cafeteria at Centennial. West Ada rents many of its facilities to businesses, non-profits, etc.”

