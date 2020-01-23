Idaho police chiefs Jeff Troumbley of Filer, Roger Schei of Pocatello, Jeff Lavey of Meridian and Budd Hurd of Lewiston, at the Idaho Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The Idaho Chiefs of Police Association voted Wednesday to back a handsfree law for drivers proposed by Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise; the chiefs attended a Senate committee meeting where the bill was introduced on Thursday.