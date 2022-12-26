Boise Police body cam footage

This image from body cam footage was posted by the Boise Police Department as part of a video about the Boise Towne Square Mall mass shooting on Oct. 25, 2021, as the one-year anniversary of the shooting approached this fall.

 KTVB/Screenshot

The Boise City Council's recent 5-1 vote to remove Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara from his position came after Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and another staff member told Jara to meet with acting Police Chief Ron Winegar and the city’s legal team to address a policy about OPA’s practice of reviewing police body camera footage, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

“In early November, my office learned that Jesus Jara was conducting unauthorized surveillance of community members. I believe he was effectively exploiting his access for audits to the system by randomly viewing over 8,000 videos, almost exclusively without cause,” McLean said in a release after Jara was removed from office. “This is a serious violation of the privacy of our residents and a worrisome erosion of the trust we intended to build with the OPA model of oversight.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments