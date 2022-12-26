This image from body cam footage was posted by the Boise Police Department as part of a video about the Boise Towne Square Mall mass shooting on Oct. 25, 2021, as the one-year anniversary of the shooting approached this fall.
The Boise City Council's recent 5-1 vote to remove Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara from his position came after Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and another staff member told Jara to meet with acting Police Chief Ron Winegar and the city’s legal team to address a policy about OPA’s practice of reviewing police body camera footage, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
“In early November, my office learned that Jesus Jara was conducting unauthorized surveillance of community members. I believe he was effectively exploiting his access for audits to the system by randomly viewing over 8,000 videos, almost exclusively without cause,” McLean said in a release after Jara was removed from office. “This is a serious violation of the privacy of our residents and a worrisome erosion of the trust we intended to build with the OPA model of oversight.”
For many, this move made little sense, Komatsoulis writes. Shouldn’t the director of police accountability be watching what the police do? Wasn’t that his job? And how do privacy concerns regarding victims and witnesses play into how police body-cam footage is handled?
The Idaho Press requested any internal or external complaints against Jara via a public records request. The city said it could not find any.
In a statement after Jara was fired, Jara’s counsel said the city council’s move was a “bold and blatant act of retaliation in violation of Idaho’s Whistleblower laws.” Jara acted in accordance with his duties and authority, the statement said, and is confident his decisions and judgment will “withstand the tests presented by forthcoming litigation.”
You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up this weekend's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.