The University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

Moscow Police arrested an 18-year-old University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media, the Lewiston Tribune reports. 

Will Schimmelman was booked into Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony. His first court appearance was Thursday morning.

