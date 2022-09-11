...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Moscow Police arrested an 18-year-old University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media, the Lewiston Tribune reports.
Will Schimmelman was booked into Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony. His first court appearance was Thursday morning.
Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said the FBI notified police of the bomb threat. Schimmelman allegedly made a post on the social media app Yik Yak, saying there was a bomb in the Theophilus Tower on the UI campus.
Police were able to use Schimmelman’s profile on Yik Yak to locate him at the FairBridge Inn, where many UI students are temporarily residing. You can read the full story online here (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.