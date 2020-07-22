The Pocatello school district's Board of Trustees decided on Tuesday to require all students, teachers, visitors and other personnel to wear face masks while at the district’s schools, writes Idaho State Journal reporter Scott Kraus. “Anybody that goes into schools is going to wear masks — that’s the simplest way to handle it,” said David Mattson, the chairman of the school board.
He said it’s the right thing to do to help ensure safety when students and teachers physically return to school this year on Aug. 24. The school board also decided Tuesday to hold in-person classes for students at the district’s schools for the 2020-21 school year despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Mattson said the mask requirement will reduce the chances of anyone contracting COVID-19 at the district’s schools, will ensure a safer environment for students, teachers and others, and will ward off the potential for a lawsuit against School District 25. You can read Kraus' full story online here at idahostatejournal.com.