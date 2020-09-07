Another long-running American Indian-themed school mascot could be history in the coming weeks, writes Idaho Education News reporter Devin Bodkin. The Pocatello-Chubbuck School Board will consider retiring Pocatello High School’s Indian mascot this Tuesday, the district announced Thursday. Trustees could vote on the matter at a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
“This issue is not new,” board chair Dave Mattson said. “The debate has been part of an important local and national dialogue for many years now.”
Mattson, trustee Paul Vitale and district administrators met with the Fort Hall Business Council Thursday to lay out a proposed timeline for reexamining the issue and taking “action to retire (the mascot) immediately,” the district announced.
Kevin Callahan, acting chair of the Fort Hall Business Council, extolled the proposal. He said the tribal council looks forward to working with the district on next steps.
The Shoshone-Bannock tribes last year asked the state to get rid of all American Indian school mascots. Some districts have met the request. Teton dropped its controversial and longstanding Redskins mascot in July 2019. Boise trustees changed Boise High School’s “Braves” mascot to “Brave” a month later. Six remain in place around the state, all either "Indians" or "Savages." You can read Bodkin's full story online here at idahoednews.org, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.