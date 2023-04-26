The Lavender pit mine, where a copper operation stopped in 1974, sits outside Bisbee, Ariz., on May 12, 2019. A Nevada Democrat and an Idaho Republican were expected to introduce a Senate bill Tuesday to ensure mining companies can use lands neighboring their federal claims to dump waste as they always had before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation last year of a 150-year-old law.
A Nevada Democratic U.S. senator is looking to Congress to ensure mining companies can use established mineral claims to dump waste on neighboring federal lands as they always had before a federal appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation of a 150-year-old law, AP reporter Scott Sonner writes.
Environmentalists widely praised the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ more restrictive ruling, which blocked the Rosemont copper mine in southern Arizona last year because the company hadn’t proven it had mineral rights on the adjacent land where the waste rock was to be buried.
The ramifications of the ruling are worrisome, however, for President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda and for key projects to mine lithium, cobalt and other materials needed to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.
In response, Nevada U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto drafted a bill she intended to introduce Tuesday with Republican Sen. James Risch of Idaho, her office told The Associated Press on Monday. The bill would amend a 1993 budget reconciliation act but primarily clarifies definitions of activities and rights central to the 1872 Mining Law.
Read Sonner's full story online here or find it in today's paper.