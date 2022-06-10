Planned Parenthood has closed its Boise clinic, but it’s not a cutback; instead, it’s part of a shift in the group’s services to provide reproductive health care broadly across the region, including to women who have to travel out of state for abortions as state and federal laws change.
The shift includes a new Planned Parenthood clinic that’s in the works in Ontario, Ore., just across the state line from Idaho’s Treasure Valley, where Planned Parenthood Columbia and Willamette already has leased space. The current Oregon clinic location closest to Idaho is in Bend, said Kristi Scdoris, director of marketing and communications for the group that serves Oregon and Southwestern Washington. “Ontario would be much closer,” she said.
“We’ve been staffing up at all our health centers,” Scdoris said, “as we are already currently seeing some patients from out of state.”
In Idaho, which is served by the organization’s six-state Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky region, Planned Parenthood had three locations, in Boise, Meridian and Twin Falls.
The group is closing five of its locations across the six states, said Katie Rodihan, communications director, and shifting the savings into expanding its “patient navigator” services, telemedicine services, and more, including connecting women who must travel out of state to resources including funding and follow-up care.