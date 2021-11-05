A gun and law conference taking place at the Riverside Hotel this weekend has been canceled, according to the hotel's Instagram page, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. George Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter in the killing of Trayvon Martin, was scheduled to speak at the conference.
The conference, called the “Lethal Force Gun Laws 2021,” was scheduled to run Nov. 5-8 at the hotel, according to the event’s webpage, which has since been removed. “We recognize the immense pain that George Zimmerman has inflicted on many of our guests, team-members and community,” the hotel said in an Instagram post. “With their respect and safety as our priority, we have canceled our event."
According to the conference's webpage, which has been taken down, the early bird seating price was $3,995 for four days, or $4,995 otherwise. The price included a five-night stay at the hotel and all meals, “including select private lunches and dinner with our speakers,” the conference’s webpage had said.
“WHY is this Conference so important?” the page said. “Because we help good people create a plan to DOMINATE and END an otherwise inescapable deadly assault and THEN, we help them learn how to Defend and Justify their actions in the courtroom.”